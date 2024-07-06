Biden Fights to Retain Support in Wisconsin Amid Political Turmoil

President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Friday, aiming to rally voters and sit for a pivotal television interview amidst a political crisis stemming from his shaky debate performance. The battleground state visit is crucial for Democrats' hopes of holding on to the White House.

Despite insisting his health is fine and his resolve remains strong, Biden faces mounting pressure from within his party to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris. A chorus of donors and business leaders have expressed dissatisfaction, halting funding and exploring alternatives.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey urged Biden to weigh his decision carefully, noting his significant contributions while encouraging him to listen to the American people. With Trump gaining traction in polls, Biden's upcoming ABC News interview and subsequent events aim to reaffirm his candidacy.