Left Menu

Biden Fights to Retain Support in Wisconsin Amid Political Turmoil

President Joe Biden visits Wisconsin to rally voters after a rocky debate performance has led to questions about his candidacy. Facing skepticism within his own party, he plans a series of events to show his commitment and stamina ahead of the 2024 election against Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:32 IST
Biden Fights to Retain Support in Wisconsin Amid Political Turmoil
U.S. President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Friday, aiming to rally voters and sit for a pivotal television interview amidst a political crisis stemming from his shaky debate performance. The battleground state visit is crucial for Democrats' hopes of holding on to the White House.

Despite insisting his health is fine and his resolve remains strong, Biden faces mounting pressure from within his party to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris. A chorus of donors and business leaders have expressed dissatisfaction, halting funding and exploring alternatives.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey urged Biden to weigh his decision carefully, noting his significant contributions while encouraging him to listen to the American people. With Trump gaining traction in polls, Biden's upcoming ABC News interview and subsequent events aim to reaffirm his candidacy.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024