Hungary Cancels Crucial Meeting with German Foreign Minister

Hungary cancelled a scheduled meeting on Monday between its foreign minister and Germany's foreign minister. The German foreign ministry expressed astonishment and emphasized the need for serious discussions after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an unexpected move, Hungary has cancelled a planned meeting set for Monday in Budapest with Germany's foreign minister and her Hungarian counterpart, a German foreign ministry official revealed on Friday.

The German ministry expressed its surprise at the cancellation. Officials stressed the necessity for 'serious and honest' discussions, especially in light of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent rendezvous with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cancellation comes amid heightened tensions and underscores the growing complexity of Hungary's international relations.

