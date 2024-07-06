Trump Distances Himself from Controversial Project 2025 Plans

In a significant political move, former President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the highly controversial Project 2025 on Friday. This conservative plan, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, outlines sweeping changes for the next Republican presidency.

Trump's disassociation comes merely days after the project's leader, Kevin Roberts, made incendiary remarks on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' podcast. Roberts claimed a second American Revolution was underway, adding that it would remain bloodless if the political left allowed it to be.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump stated, 'I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it,' further expressing disagreement with some of its assertions, calling them 'absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.'