Political Chess: Allegations and Exonerations in Maharashtra's High Stakes Game

Former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Waikar, who switched allegiance to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has been cleared by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing of irregularities in a luxury hotel construction case. The closure report cites incomplete information and misunderstanding. Opposition parties allege political manipulation behind the exoneration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:48 IST
Ravindra Waikar
  • Country:
  • India

Months after ex-Maharashtra minister Ravindra Waikar switched allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a closure report in a case against him, citing alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel. An official confirmed the development on Saturday.

Waikar, currently serving as the MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, narrowly defeated the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar by a slim 48-vote margin last month. Once a close aide to Uddhav Thackeray, Waikar joined the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in March this year.

The case against Waikar stemmed from allegations that he misused a plot allocated for a public garden to construct a hotel, an allegation that arose when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power. However, the EOW's closure report, based on incomplete information and misunderstanding, exonerates Waikar, his wife Manisha, and four associates. Opposition leaders allege that the case's closure exemplifies political manipulation and blackmail, suggesting a pattern of the ruling BJP using allegations to pressure opponents into switching sides.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

