Saudi Arabia Congratulates Iran's New President

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince have extended their congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on his recent election as Iran's president, as reported by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his commitment to enhancing relations between the two nations and serving mutual interests, underscoring the importance of diplomatic ties.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark China-brokered deal to re-establish relations after years of regional rivalry, with ongoing talks to strengthen these ties.

