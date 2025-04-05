India, Sri Lanka ink pact to develop Trincomalee as energy hub following talks between PM Modi and President Dissanayake.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
