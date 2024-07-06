Biden's Defiance: President Stays Firm Amid Calls to Step Aside

U.S. President Joe Biden has defiantly rejected calls that he step aside from the presidential race against Republican opponent Donald Trump, posing a challenge to fellow Democrats who worry his age may deter voters.

"I am running and gonna win again," Biden, 81, declared to supporters in a spirited speech in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday. He later taped an ABC News interview asserting he is the best Democratic candidate to prevent Trump from regaining the White House in the Nov. 5 election, stating only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him otherwise. Biden confronts a revolt within his own party to end his campaign run after a shaky debate performance against Trump on June 27, including pressure from donors, lawmakers, and Democratic officials.

Over the next few days, party members may decide whether to support Biden or swiftly push for an alternative. Vice President Kamala Harris, a leading contender to replace Biden, is set to speak at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday. Harris has publicly expressed support for Biden, stating the president has devoted his life to fighting for Americans and that his supporters are ready to continue that fight. Some polls indicate Trump's lead over Biden is widening, raising concerns among Democrats about impacts on down-ballot races.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia is planning a meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's candidacy. Biden has no public events scheduled for Saturday but will be attending church.

