Left Menu

Keir Starmer's New Government: Challenges and Ambitions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after leading his Labour Party to a historic victory, holds his first Cabinet meeting. The new government aims to address domestic challenges including the economy, health care, and immigration. Starmer stresses that change will take time and outlines a busy schedule ahead, including international engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:43 IST
Keir Starmer's New Government: Challenges and Ambitions
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting Saturday as his new government takes on the massive challenge of addressing domestic issues and gaining public trust weary from years of austerity, political chaos, and a battered economy.

Starmer welcomed new ministers at 10 Downing St., calling it the honour of his life to be asked by King Charles III to form a government. "We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," he said.

The Labour Party's landslide victory poses a major setback for the Conservatives. Among the key issues are revitalizing the economy, fixing the health care system, and restoring public trust in government. Starmer cautioned that significant changes would take time though the work begins immediately, with a busy schedule already set.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024