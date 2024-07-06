Keir Starmer's New Government: Challenges and Ambitions
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after leading his Labour Party to a historic victory, holds his first Cabinet meeting. The new government aims to address domestic challenges including the economy, health care, and immigration. Starmer stresses that change will take time and outlines a busy schedule ahead, including international engagements.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting Saturday as his new government takes on the massive challenge of addressing domestic issues and gaining public trust weary from years of austerity, political chaos, and a battered economy.
Starmer welcomed new ministers at 10 Downing St., calling it the honour of his life to be asked by King Charles III to form a government. "We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," he said.
The Labour Party's landslide victory poses a major setback for the Conservatives. Among the key issues are revitalizing the economy, fixing the health care system, and restoring public trust in government. Starmer cautioned that significant changes would take time though the work begins immediately, with a busy schedule already set.
