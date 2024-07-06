Modi Congratulates Pezeshkian on Iran Presidential Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Pezeshkian to further strengthen the warm and longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations for the benefit of their peoples and the region.

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian emerged victorious in Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian's campaign focused on reaching out to the West and easing enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law, a stance that resonated with voters after years of sanctions and protests.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)