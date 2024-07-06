Tamil Nadu BJP Vows Youth-Centric Governance, Targets DMK Ahead of 2026 Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday asserted that the BJP is the only party capable of providing a people-friendly and youth-centric governance, expressing confidence that the saffron party will lead the government in the state post the 2026 Assembly elections.

Annamalai launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK for the worsening law and order situation, accusing the state police of operating under the influence of the ruling party.

Addressing the party's state executive meeting, Annamalai accused the DMK of ignoring serious social issues such as crimes, illicit liquor, and narcotic drug distribution, while focusing on harassing BJP cadres. He claimed, "The ruling DMK government has nosedived law and order, making public life miserable."

He insisted that only BJP can establish robust, farmer-friendly, and youth-centric governance and urged BJP workers to gear up for a significant political shift in the 2026 elections.

Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, echoed these sentiments, highlighting DMK's corrupt practices and emphasizing the importance of strengthening BJP at the grassroots level. The meeting saw Union Ministers and senior leaders pass seven resolutions, including a call for a CBI probe into the Kallakuri hooch tragedy.

