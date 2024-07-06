Left Menu

Nadda Advocates Preparedness for J&K Assembly Elections: A Vision for India's Future

BJP national president J P Nadda urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the NDA government's vision to make India the third-largest economic power under Narendra Modi's leadership. Nadda criticized Congress's electoral performance and underscored the BJP's comprehensive vision and leadership.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday called on the party workers to gear up for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting the NDA government's aim led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate India to the third largest economic power globally in the near future.

Nadda criticized Congress, highlighting its repeated failures to secure over 100 seats in general elections, and questioned the party's standing. He emphasized that unlike Congress, the BJP is equipped with clear vision, strong leadership, and public trust.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'Vistarit Karyasamiti Baithak' in Jammu, Nadda lauded the Modi government's achievements, particularly the abrogation of Article 370, and stressed the importance of justice and development for all sections of society. He urged attendees to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

