Khattar Confident of BJP's Victory in Haryana Polls

Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar criticized the Congress, claiming their 'lies' won't influence the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. He expressed confidence in BJP's ability to form the government for the third consecutive term and welcomed Amit Shah's announcement on their leadership in the elections.

Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, asserting that their 'lies' will not affect the Haryana assembly polls. Khattar is resolute that the BJP is set to form the government for the third consecutive term when the state goes to the polls later this year.

Addressing reporters in Karnal following a strategy meeting with BJP workers, the former Haryana chief minister doubled down on his accusations, labeling the Congress as a 'factory of lies and rumours.' He reiterated his party's confidence in securing another victory in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has intensified its criticism of the BJP government, focusing on issues such as corruption, unemployment, and law and order. In response to a query, Karnal MP Khattar expressed his approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration that the BJP will contest the forthcoming state elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

