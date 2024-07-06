Masoud Pezeshkian's Reformist Victory Sparks Hope for Iran
Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, has vowed to serve all Iranians in his victory speech at the mausoleum of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He emphasized honesty and criticized unfulfilled promises from past leadership. Pezeshkian defeated hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jaili in the runoff election.
In a poignant victory speech, Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian promised to serve all Iranians. The event took place Saturday at the mausoleum of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate and heart surgeon, emphasized sincerity in his address, stating that he did not make false promises during his campaign. He criticized past leaders for failing to deliver on their commitments to the public.
Pezeshkian's victory over hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jaili in Friday's runoff election marks a pivotal moment for Iran's political landscape.
