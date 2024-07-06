UK's Keir Starmer and India's Narendra Modi Gear Up to Finalize Historic Trade Agreement
Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to concluding a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Labour government aims to deepen cooperation in defense, technology, and climate change while resolving political issues that previously stalled negotiations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed readiness to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, following a dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street.
The FTA talks, which started over two years ago under a Conservative government, faced delays due to general elections in both countries. With Starmer's Labour Party now in power, discussions are expected to resume and progress promptly.
Downing Street stated that Prime Minister Starmer looks forward to deepening the Indo-British relationship across various domains, including defense, technology, and climate change. An early meeting between the leaders was also discussed to expedite the FTA, reflecting a commitment to a robust bilateral trading partnership which has been hindered by UK's political instability in recent years.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Mexican Business Council to boost bilateral trade, investment
Indo-German bilateral trade reached a record high of EUR 30.8 bn; 59 pc German cos wanted to invest more in India
Rachel Reeves appointed Treasury chief in UK Labour government, first woman to hold job of handling nation's finances, reports AP.