UK's Keir Starmer and India's Narendra Modi Gear Up to Finalize Historic Trade Agreement

Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed readiness to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, following a dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street.

The FTA talks, which started over two years ago under a Conservative government, faced delays due to general elections in both countries. With Starmer's Labour Party now in power, discussions are expected to resume and progress promptly.

Downing Street stated that Prime Minister Starmer looks forward to deepening the Indo-British relationship across various domains, including defense, technology, and climate change. An early meeting between the leaders was also discussed to expedite the FTA, reflecting a commitment to a robust bilateral trading partnership which has been hindered by UK's political instability in recent years.

