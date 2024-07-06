Rahul Gandhi's Third Visit to Violence-Hit Manipur

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Raul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8, marking his third trip to the state since violence erupted in May last year. The announcement was made by Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra during a press conference in Imphal.

Gandhi's itinerary includes travel from Delhi to Silchar, onward to Jiribam district, and visits to relief camps that have been set up for victims of the violence. After touring various camps, he will return to Silchar before proceeding to Imphal, where he will head to Churachandpur district for further discussions with displaced individuals. Meghanachandra added that Gandhi would also meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

This visit follows Gandhi's earlier criticisms of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of igniting a 'civil war' in Manipur through divisive policies. Manipur has seen over 200 deaths and thousands of displacements due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

