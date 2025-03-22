Left Menu

Churachandpur Meitei Body Appeals for Legal Protection and Resettlement

A Meitei community group from Churachandpur has appealed to Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai to ensure legal protection for Meitei villages and resettlement of internally displaced persons in Manipur's Kuki-dominated district. The Meitei villages face increasing encroachment, prompting calls for enhanced security and resettlement assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:40 IST
Churachandpur Meitei Body Appeals for Legal Protection and Resettlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Churachandpur-based Meitei organization has appealed to Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai for the legal safeguarding of their ancestral villages, alongside the resettlement of internally displaced individuals in the Kuki-dominated district of Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to Justice Gavai, who led a delegation of Supreme Court judges visiting the northeastern state amid ongoing ethnic tensions, the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee emphasized historical claims to their villages. They expressed concerns over growing encroachment and demanded security measures for peaceful communal living.

A separate memorandum by the Relief Committee Manipur advocated for the swift resettlement of displaced persons to their original homes, fair salary provisions, free healthcare, education, and streamlined documentation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025