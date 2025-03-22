Churachandpur Meitei Body Appeals for Legal Protection and Resettlement

A Churachandpur-based Meitei organization has appealed to Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai for the legal safeguarding of their ancestral villages, alongside the resettlement of internally displaced individuals in the Kuki-dominated district of Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to Justice Gavai, who led a delegation of Supreme Court judges visiting the northeastern state amid ongoing ethnic tensions, the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee emphasized historical claims to their villages. They expressed concerns over growing encroachment and demanded security measures for peaceful communal living.

A separate memorandum by the Relief Committee Manipur advocated for the swift resettlement of displaced persons to their original homes, fair salary provisions, free healthcare, education, and streamlined documentation processes.

