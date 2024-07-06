Left Menu

Defiant Biden Faces Calls to End Re-Election Campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden, 81, defies calls from Democrats to end his re-election campaign amid concerns about his ability to defeat Republican Donald Trump. Despite pressures and a lukewarm interview, Biden remains resolute, while some Democratic lawmakers and donors push for a new candidate.

Updated: 06-07-2024 23:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden faced increasing calls from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign, but gave no indication of stepping aside during public appearances. Despite concerns regarding his ability to defeat Donald Trump, Biden, 81, appeared defiant.

An anticipated interview on ABC News did little to appease worries. In the interview, Biden stated only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince him to abandon his campaign, dismissing internal party pressures. A routine call with his campaign's national co-chairs further projected confidence in his bid.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Representative Angie Craig, publicly urged Biden to reconsider his campaign. Discussions among Democratic leaders continue, with additional meetings planned to address the concerns. Despite mounting pressure and polls showing a tight race, Biden remains committed to running.

