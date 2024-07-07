Left Menu

Right-Wing Rally Unites Americas’ Leaders Amid Tensions

Argentinian President Javier Milei attended the CPAC Brasil 2024 event in Brazil, where he was greeted by former President Jair Bolsonaro. Milei criticized Brazil's current leader, calling him 'corrupt' and a 'communist'. The event aimed to support Bolsonaro's party in upcoming elections and rallied for right-wing causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:34 IST
Javier Milei

Argentinian President Javier Milei attended the CPAC Brasil 2024 event in the beach resort of Balneario Camboriu, Brazil. He was greeted by former President Jair Bolsonaro amid tensions between Milei and Brazil's current leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Milei, who arrived on Saturday, has criticized Lula as 'corrupt' and a 'communist', and the two have not yet met face-to-face. CPAC Brasil aims to bolster support for Bolsonaro's party in this year's municipal elections and strengthen his influence for the 2026 presidential race.

The event, which featured Milei and former Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, also rallied right-wing leaders and promoted values such as pro-life family standards and anti-abortion stances, amidst pro-gun and anti-drug rhetoric.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

