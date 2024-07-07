Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Term

Tokyo's incumbent governor, Yuriko Koike, is on track to win her reelection as head of Japan's capital for a third four-year term, according to exit polls by Japan's NHK national television.

The vote is also seen as a litmus test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's governing party, which supports Koike, the first woman to lead the Tokyo city government.

After the exit poll projected her victory, Koike appeared at her campaign headquarters in Tokyo, thanking the voters for their support. She pledged to implement more reforms and provide enhanced support for Tokyo residents. This victory is a relief for Kishida's conservative party, which has unofficially backed her campaign.

