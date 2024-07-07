Union Health Minister JP Nadda Announces Soon-to-Be Launched OPD Services at AIIMS Jammu

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday announced that the Outpatient Department (OPD) services would commence soon at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Vijaypur, Jammu, alongside efforts to recruit more distinguished faculty members. Addressing AIIMS Jammu, Nadda emphasized the non-negotiable quality standards of the institution.

"Today we have 22 AIIMS in the country. I will do everything for the development of AIIMS. OPD will be opened within a fortnight shortly. We are working on the recruitment of staff. Medical institutions do not develop in a day; it needs at least a decade...We will not compromise on the quality of AIIMS," Nadda stated, during his visit along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh to AIIMS Jammu's digital library and lecture hall.

Nadda lauded the AIIMS facilities, infrastructure, equipment, and logistics as being of world-standard. "We are trying to bring in more faculty. The faculties who have joined so far are among India's best. Providing professional education is our privilege. Witnessing world-class medical facilities here is gratifying," he added.

Earlier, Nadda chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit in Jammu. Present at the meeting were Union Minister Jitendra Singh, J&K party President Ravinder Raina, and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see its first Assembly election in September this year, following the Supreme Court's timeline set after the revocation of the region's special status in 2019. The last election was held in 2014, before the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. Various political parties have been urging for early Assembly elections and the restoration of statehood. The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India and the Centre to hold elections by September. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)