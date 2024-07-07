Kamala Harris: The Potential Democratic Successor for 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris is being considered as a potential successor to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination. Democratic donors, activists, and officials are questioning whether she has a better chance than Biden to defeat Donald Trump. Harris, who would be the first woman, African American, and Asian president, has shown resilience by stepping forward on key issues like abortion rights.
Recent polls suggest Harris might fare better than Biden against Trump, though the race remains tight. Notable Democratic figures, including influential House members, are expressing their support for Harris should Biden step aside.
