Kamala Harris: The Potential Democratic Successor for 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining traction as a potential successor to President Joe Biden among Democratic donors, activists, and officials. Discussions have intensified over her prospects compared to Biden in the 2024 election against Donald Trump.

Harris, who would make history as the first female, African American, and Asian president, has demonstrated her strength by championing issues such as abortion rights and engaging with younger voters.

Recent polls suggest Harris might fare better than Biden against Trump, though the race remains tight. Notable Democratic figures, including influential House members, are expressing their support for Harris should Biden step aside.

