Supreme Court's Rebuke: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Savarkar Under Fire

The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against VD Savarkar, calling them irresponsible. Despite staying criminal proceedings, the court warned against further such statements. Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the court and emphasized adherence to the Constitution.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:50 IST
Supreme Court's Rebuke: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Savarkar Under Fire
The Supreme Court reprimanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his comments targeting freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The court labeled Gandhi's remarks as 'irresponsible' while pausing related criminal proceedings.

A Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, cautioned that any similar future statements from Gandhi would prompt immediate judicial response. 'Let's not mock our freedom fighters,' the bench asserted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly thanked the Supreme Court, declaring that Gandhi's comments insult national icons like Savarkar. Fadnavis expressed hope that Gandhi, who often cites the Constitution, would comply with the court's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

