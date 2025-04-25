Supreme Court's Rebuke: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Savarkar Under Fire
The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against VD Savarkar, calling them irresponsible. Despite staying criminal proceedings, the court warned against further such statements. Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the court and emphasized adherence to the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court reprimanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his comments targeting freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The court labeled Gandhi's remarks as 'irresponsible' while pausing related criminal proceedings.
A Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, cautioned that any similar future statements from Gandhi would prompt immediate judicial response. 'Let's not mock our freedom fighters,' the bench asserted.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly thanked the Supreme Court, declaring that Gandhi's comments insult national icons like Savarkar. Fadnavis expressed hope that Gandhi, who often cites the Constitution, would comply with the court's directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Court Reverses Impeachment of South Korea's Justice Minister
SC bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Controversy and Constitutional Challenge: The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
Constitutional Clash: Governor's Authority Questioned in West Bengal
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy