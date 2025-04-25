Left Menu

Raja Iqbal Singh Secures Mayoral Seat in Delhi: A Triumph for BJP

Raja Iqbal Singh, a veteran BJP member and former North MCD Mayor, was elected as the Mayor of Delhi, marking the BJP's return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Overcoming the boycott by AAP, Singh defeated Congress's Mandeep Singh and promised to prioritize key civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:48 IST
Raja Iqbal Singh Secures Mayoral Seat in Delhi: A Triumph for BJP
Raja Iqbal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh was declared Delhi's new mayor, marking a significant win for the party as they regained control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a two-year break.

In a tightly contested election, Iqbal Singh defeated Congress's Mandeep Singh, gathering 133 of the 142 votes cast. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to boycott the election, while BJP supporters celebrated Singh's victory with nationalist chants.

Upon taking office, Singh outlined a proactive agenda to form a Standing Committee, enhance green spaces, combat pollution and corruption, and improve school infrastructure. He also pledges to regularize eligible workers and is committed to strengthening ties with the Delhi government for the city's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

