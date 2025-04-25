Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Sentiments in Assam Following Terror Attack

In the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, Assam's law enforcement has initiated a crackdown on individuals allegedly showing support for Pakistan. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest of six people, including an opposition MLA, in connection with the matter.

The Assam Police have intensified their operations targeting social media activities that potentially defend or promote Pakistan's cause, leading to further arrests. The most recent detentions occurred on Friday, with two earlier apprehensions, including that of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, taking place the preceding day.

The arrested individuals, originating from various districts such as Silchar and Cachar, face serious charges. Their alleged actions in supporting Pakistan related to the Pahalgam attack have prompted swift police action under the chief minister's directive, as authorities aim to curb any form of advocacy for the neighboring nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)