Protestors Demand Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Turbulent Gaza Conflict
Israeli protesters blocked highways and homes of government ministers, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation and a cease-fire in Gaza. The protests follow nine months of conflict, triggered by a Hamas attack, leading to a high civilian death toll. Mediation efforts for a truce have recently gained momentum.
The protests come as efforts to mediate a truce gained traction last week when Hamas conceded a key demand. However, Netanyahu remains committed to eradicating Hamas, even as mediation talks continue.
The war began on October 7 with a cross-border attack by Hamas. Over 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Israel's response has resulted in over 38,000 Palestinian deaths. Recent U.S. proposals for a phased cease-fire have raised hopes for ending hostilities.
