Protestors Demand Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Turbulent Gaza Conflict

Israeli protesters blocked highways and homes of government ministers, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation and a cease-fire in Gaza. The protests follow nine months of conflict, triggered by a Hamas attack, leading to a high civilian death toll. Mediation efforts for a truce have recently gained momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:52 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli protesters blocked highways and homes of government ministers on Sunday, marking nine months since the war in Gaza started. They demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a cease-fire to release hostages held by Hamas.

The protests come as efforts to mediate a truce gained traction last week when Hamas conceded a key demand. However, Netanyahu remains committed to eradicating Hamas, even as mediation talks continue.

The war began on October 7 with a cross-border attack by Hamas. Over 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Israel's response has resulted in over 38,000 Palestinian deaths. Recent U.S. proposals for a phased cease-fire have raised hopes for ending hostilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

