DNC Member Suggests Biden Step Aside for Harris

Democratic National Committee member Alan Clendenin has suggested that President Joe Biden step aside as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to lead. Clendenin believes Biden will be remembered as one of the finest presidents but stresses the importance of focusing on the future election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:07 IST
Democratic National Committee member Alan Clendenin from Florida suggested on Sunday that President Joe Biden should step aside as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the lead.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Clendenin praised Biden, stating, "Joe Biden will be remembered by historians as one of the finest presidents in American history, but this election is about the next four years, not the last three and a half."

His remarks have sparked a conversation about the future leadership of the Democratic Party as the next presidential election approaches.

