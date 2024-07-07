Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Anticipated Visit to Moscow: A Summit of Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi will visit Moscow from July 8 to 9 for summit-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. The visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the 2022 Ukraine invasion. The leaders will discuss multifaceted relations and contemporary global issues amid keen Western observation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a highly significant visit to Moscow for summit-level discussions with President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin described this visit as crucial, with the West keenly watching with 'jealousy.' This marks Modi's inaugural visit to Russia post its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During the visit from July 8 to 9, the leaders will thoroughly review the multidimensional ties between India and Russia and exchange views on pressing regional and global issues. The extensive schedule includes official meetings as well as informal talks between the two heads of state.

President Putin's spokesperson, Peskov, emphasized the strategic importance of Russian-Indian relations and indicated that the visit holds considerable significance, as evidenced by the West's close monitoring. India, balancing its strong friendship with Russia, has called for the war's resolution through diplomacy and continued its oil imports from Russia amid global tensions.

