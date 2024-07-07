AAP Alleges Illegal Land Sales by Congress Candidate's Son

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious allegations against the son of Surinder Kaur, Congress' Jalandhar West assembly bypoll candidate, claiming he sold residential plots from a commercial land parcel without obtaining necessary permissions. This accusation comes just ahead of the bypoll scheduled for July 10, with votes to be counted on July 13.

Surinder Kaur dismissed the claims, asserting that the ruling party is 'rattled' by the significant support she has garnered in the constituency. AAP's Pawan Kumar Tinu revealed the allegations to reporters, stating that Kaur's son had acquired commercial land in Deol Nagar during her term as Jalandhar senior deputy mayor and is now improperly selling parts of it as residential plots.

The AAP insisted that no authorization was obtained from the competent authority, making the sales illegal, and demanded a vigilance investigation. Tinu also criticized Kaur for allegedly failing to undertake any development projects in Jalandhar during her tenure.

