Macron Awaits Full Election Results Analysis
French President Emmanuel Macron is reviewing the latest election outcomes and will make subsequent decisions once the comprehensive results are clear. The left-wing New Popular Front coalition led in most seats during the second voting round but is short of a parliamentary majority.
French President Emmanuel Macron is currently analysing the latest election results and will wait for the full picture to emerge in parliament before taking the necessary next decisions, the French Presidency said on Sunday. "The president, as guarantor of our institutions, will respect the choice of French people," the statement added.
France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.
