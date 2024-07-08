Le Pen Declares Macron's Position 'Untenable' Amidst Surprising Election Outcome

President Emmanuel Macron finds himself in an 'untenable' position, according to Marine Le Pen of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party. This statement comes after a surprising outcome in the recent parliamentary elections where a leftist alliance is poised to take the leading spot.

Pollsters' early projections depict the RN trailing in third place, behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left-wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp. This is despite the RN's lead in polls leading up to the vote.

Le Pen attributed the RN's setback to tactical voting between the NFP and Macron's centrists, stating on TF1 TV, "Our victory has been merely delayed."

