French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to Resign After Election Upset

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his intention to resign, stating he will submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning. Until then, he remains committed to his duties.

Attal's announcement came after the left-wing New Popular Front coalition achieved a significant victory in the second round of parliamentary elections. The group secured the most seats, according to pollsters, outperforming the far-right National Rally (RN) party, but failed to achieve an outright majority in parliament.

This unexpected result has shifted the political landscape in France, placing the New Popular Front in a strong position despite their inability to secure an absolute majority.

