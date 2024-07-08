Naveen Patnaik Revamps BJD Leadership After Election Debacle

In a strategic move following electoral setbacks, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has appointed a new roster of party spokespersons to revitalize its public image and communication strategy.

Patnaik named Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra, and Pradeep Kumar Majhi as national spokespersons. Furthermore, Santrupt Mishra has been designated as the political secretary to the party president, underscoring his growing influence within the party.

The party also appointed 14 new state spokespersons along with key roles such as state media coordinator Pratap Jena and social media coordinator Swayam Prakash Mohapatra. Additional appointments include Lelin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi as media coordinators. These appointments come as the BJD aims to regroup ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)