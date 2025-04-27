Escalation in Ukraine: Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions Amid Peace Doubts

Overnight, Russia launched an extensive drone assault across multiple regions in Ukraine, claiming the lives and injuring several individuals. This comes after President Donald Trump expressed doubts about President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace, days after suggesting progress in talks.

The Dnipropetrovsk region's city of Pavlohrad has faced relentless attacks for three consecutive nights, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak. Despite Russia's claim to have regained control of the Kursk region, Ukrainian authorities report ongoing fighting.

Trump's remarks followed a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Pope Francis' funeral. Meanwhile, air defense systems in Ukraine and Russia continued to intercept drones, escalating tensions further. Local officials reported casualties and damage from drone strikes and shelling across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)