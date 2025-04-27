Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Propaganda and Job Policies

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government for focusing on propaganda over real issues like unemployment. He claims marginalized groups are missing out on reservation benefits due to job scarcity and accuses the government of constitutional rights violations and tampering with reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of prioritizing propaganda over addressing pressing concerns, notably unemployment.

Speaking at a press conference following a youth wing meeting, Yadav emphasized the scarcity of job opportunities, alleging it hinders marginalized communities from benefiting from reservations.

Yadav further charged the BJP with undermining constitutional rights and interfering politically in education, citing a lack of respectable jobs for qualified individuals as a key issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

