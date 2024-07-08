Madhya Pradesh CM Expands Cabinet: Ramniwas Rawat Sworn In

Left Menu

Ramniwas Rawat taking oath as MP cabinet minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Lal Yadav expanded his cabinet on Monday by inducting Ramniwas Rawat, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rawat took the oath as a Cabinet Minister during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in the state capital, Bhopal. Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath, with Chief Minister Yadav present on the occasion.

Following the swearing-in, Rawat expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the BJP, pledging to fulfill his responsibilities with full devotion. 'I took the oath as a minister today. I am very thankful to the CM and the entire party. Whatever responsibility I will be given, I will do it with full devotion,' Rawat told ANI. CM Yadav congratulated the newly-appointed minister, stating that Rawat's experience would benefit the state's residents.

'Our senior leader Ramniwas Rawat has taken oath today, and I extend my congratulations to him,' said Yadav. 'The people of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the newly appointed minister in the government. He has extensive experience and a stronghold in the Chambal region, an area ripe for development. The state government will continue to work diligently for the betterment of the state. I extend my good wishes to him,' the Chief Minister added. State cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel also expressed his best wishes, noting that Rawat's experience would contribute significantly to the state's development. Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, switched to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections on April 30 this year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

