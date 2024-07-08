Left Menu

Kash Patel’s Ambitious Rise: Trump’s Right-Hand and His Bold Plans

Kash Patel, a close aide of former President Donald Trump, is emerging as a key figure in Trump’s campaign and potential second term. At a conservative convention, he rallied supporters and announced a film adaptation of his memoir. Patel, who has a varied background, is poised to take on influential roles in the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:15 IST
Kash Patel’s Ambitious Rise: Trump’s Right-Hand and His Bold Plans
Kash Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

At a major conservative convention in February, Kash Patel, a trusted aide of Donald Trump, took center stage to gather support for Trump's 2024 campaign. He called for an 'entire army' to back Trump to combat so-called 'government gangsters.'

Patel, once a public defender, federal prosecutor, and national security official, is closely aligned with Trump's agendas and has announced his memoir's upcoming film adaptation. With a unique blend of experience, he may hold significant roles in Trump's potential second term, eyeing changes in the intelligence community and other federal operations.

While some former colleagues are shocked by Patel's far-right stance, he remains a significant player in Trump's circle, advocating policies that include limiting the FBI's authority and targeting media personnel. Despite controversies, Patel's influence and alignment with Trump keep him in the political spotlight.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024