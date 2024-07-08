Kash Patel’s Ambitious Rise: Trump’s Right-Hand and His Bold Plans

At a major conservative convention in February, Kash Patel, a trusted aide of Donald Trump, took center stage to gather support for Trump's 2024 campaign. He called for an 'entire army' to back Trump to combat so-called 'government gangsters.'

Patel, once a public defender, federal prosecutor, and national security official, is closely aligned with Trump's agendas and has announced his memoir's upcoming film adaptation. With a unique blend of experience, he may hold significant roles in Trump's potential second term, eyeing changes in the intelligence community and other federal operations.

While some former colleagues are shocked by Patel's far-right stance, he remains a significant player in Trump's circle, advocating policies that include limiting the FBI's authority and targeting media personnel. Despite controversies, Patel's influence and alignment with Trump keep him in the political spotlight.

