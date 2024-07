Hypersonic Onslaught: Kyiv Under Attack

Russian forces initiated a significant missile assault on Ukrainian territories, utilizing both ballistic and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian air force confirmed the attack, noting multiple explosions across the capital city, Kyiv.

This daylight offensive featured Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, known for their advanced capabilities and high-speed trajectory, which complicates interception efforts. Debris from presumably intercepted missiles fell in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts, reportedly starting fires and releasing smoke in several Kyiv neighborhoods.

Although immediate casualties and damage reports were unavailable, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko indicated that ambulances were dispatched to affected areas. Additionally, similar explosions were observed in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, as verified by local officials.

