Modi and Putin Set for Crucial Moscow Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to engage in direct talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow on Monday, according to the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Moscow earlier in the day for a two-day official visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported during a news briefing that the two leaders would hold an informal meeting in the evening, allowing them to discuss issues freely in a one-on-one setting.

Last week, a senior Indian official highlighted that Modi's main priorities in Moscow would be addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia and ensuring the safety of Indian citizens misled into participating in the Ukraine conflict.

