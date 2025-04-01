Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Chilean President's Historic State Visit to India

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet for Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, emphasizing shared democratic values and economic priorities. Boric's visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations, with discussions on trade, cultural exchanges, and technological cooperation. Both leaders aim to expand bilateral ties and explore new partnership opportunities.

President Droupadi Murmu, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosting a banquet in his honor. In her address, Murmu highlighted the deepening ties between India and Chile, noting that the South American nation serves as an 'important partner' in the Latin American region.

Praising President Boric's political journey from student politics to the presidency, Murmu lauded him as an inspiration for young leaders worldwide. She emphasized the complementary political and economic priorities shared by both nations, highlighting the significance of Boric's state visit during the 75th year of diplomatic relations.

Murmu expressed enthusiasm for expanding partnerships in diverse sectors, including trade, technology, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections. Indian communities in Chile are actively contributing by promoting cultural heritage, such as cuisine, yoga, and Ayurveda, which Murmu believes will fortify bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

