Left Menu

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Transferred to Lahore Amid May 9 Violence Cases

Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was moved from Rawalpindi's Adiala jail to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to face an anti-terrorism court in connection with the May 9 riots cases. He is accused in multiple cases related to the violence that erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Transferred to Lahore Amid May 9 Violence Cases
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Pakistan foreign minister and a close aide to the imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan, was transferred Monday from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The move comes as Qureshi, 68, is set to be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots. Multiple cases have been lodged against the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore.

Qureshi's transfer occurred under tight security early Monday. The ATC judges in Lahore will hear the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Despite being acquitted in the Cipher case by the Islamabad High Court, Qureshi and Khan remain incarcerated, involved in eight additional cases linked to the nationwide violence following Khan's arrest.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024