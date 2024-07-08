Shah Mahmood Qureshi Transferred to Lahore Amid May 9 Violence Cases

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Pakistan foreign minister and a close aide to the imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan, was transferred Monday from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The move comes as Qureshi, 68, is set to be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots. Multiple cases have been lodged against the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore.

Qureshi's transfer occurred under tight security early Monday. The ATC judges in Lahore will hear the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Despite being acquitted in the Cipher case by the Islamabad High Court, Qureshi and Khan remain incarcerated, involved in eight additional cases linked to the nationwide violence following Khan's arrest.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)