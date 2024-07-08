Shah Mahmood Qureshi Transferred to Lahore Amid May 9 Violence Cases
Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was moved from Rawalpindi's Adiala jail to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to face an anti-terrorism court in connection with the May 9 riots cases. He is accused in multiple cases related to the violence that erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Pakistan foreign minister and a close aide to the imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan, was transferred Monday from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
The move comes as Qureshi, 68, is set to be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots. Multiple cases have been lodged against the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore.
Qureshi's transfer occurred under tight security early Monday. The ATC judges in Lahore will hear the May 9 cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Despite being acquitted in the Cipher case by the Islamabad High Court, Qureshi and Khan remain incarcerated, involved in eight additional cases linked to the nationwide violence following Khan's arrest.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Human smuggler arrested in Lahore; fake passports, IDs seized
PTI Leaders Face Absconder Threat in Anti-Terrorism Court
Pakistan: Lahore HC admits plea against PIA's privatisation
Pakistan: Lahore High Court directs PMO to bar agencies from contacting any judge
Father Buries 15-Day-Old Alive, Shocking Child Abuse Emerges in Lahore