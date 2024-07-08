Left Menu

Orban's Peace Mission: Hungary Seeks Middle Ground Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin acknowledged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to clarify the Russia-Ukraine conflict positions, following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Orban's initiative has not been endorsed by the European Commission or Ukraine. He is set to participate in the NATO summit in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:08 IST
The Kremlin on Monday expressed appreciation for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempts to clarify Russia and Ukraine's positions on their ongoing conflict.

Orban recently held discussions about a potential Ukrainian peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move that drew criticism from some European Union leaders for potentially appeasing Moscow. On Monday, Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his 'peace mission,' which lacks support from either the European Commission or Ukraine.

'Mr. Orban is taking a serious initiative to compare the positions of different sides based on original sources, and we appreciate these efforts,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a news briefing. 'There is a whole set of disagreements, but at least Mr. Orban is making a very serious attempt to understand the essence of these disagreements, which is very much appreciated,' Peskov added.

The Hungarian leader is scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday, where he will participate in the NATO summit this week. Responding to reporters' inquiries, Peskov denied that Putin had sent any message through Orban to U.S. President Joe Biden or other NATO leaders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

