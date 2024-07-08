UK Centralizes Infrastructure Planning to Cut Red Tape

In a strategic move to expedite development, UK's new finance minister Rachel Reeves declared that planning decisions for significant infrastructure projects will now be taken at the national level. This aims to prevent vital projects from getting mired in prolonged bureaucratic processes.

Addressing the issue further, she confirmed the reinstatement of mandatory house-building targets. This decision is expected to accelerate residential development amidst a housing crisis.

Reeves also announced the lifting of an effective ban on onshore wind developments. This change is anticipated to boost renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation's green energy objectives.

