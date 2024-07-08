Left Menu

UK Centralizes Infrastructure Planning to Cut Red Tape

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced that planning decisions for major infrastructure projects in Britain will be made nationally to avoid delays. She also disclosed plans to restore mandatory house-building targets and lift the ban on onshore wind developments.

In a strategic move to expedite development, UK's new finance minister Rachel Reeves declared that planning decisions for significant infrastructure projects will now be taken at the national level. This aims to prevent vital projects from getting mired in prolonged bureaucratic processes.

Addressing the issue further, she confirmed the reinstatement of mandatory house-building targets. This decision is expected to accelerate residential development amidst a housing crisis.

Reeves also announced the lifting of an effective ban on onshore wind developments. This change is anticipated to boost renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation's green energy objectives.

