Champai Soren Sworn in as Minister in Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Cabinet

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren took his oath as a minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren-led government on Monday. The ceremony also saw ten other ministers being sworn in at Raj Bhavan.

Champai Soren had stepped down as Chief Minister on July 3, paving the way for Hemant Soren, who took oath as Jharkhand's 13th CM on July 4. The swearing-in was officiated by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, with senior leaders and government officials in attendance.

The move signals a reshuffling in the state's political landscape, with the JMM-led alliance taking steps to solidify its governance structure.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)