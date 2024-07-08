Champai Soren Sworn in as Minister in Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Cabinet
Former Chief Minister Champai Soren took oath as a minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government. Ten others joined him in the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, administered by Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Champai resigned from the CM post on July 3, preceding Hemant Soren's oath-taking as the 13th CM on July 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Chief Minister Champai Soren took his oath as a minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren-led government on Monday. The ceremony also saw ten other ministers being sworn in at Raj Bhavan.
Champai Soren had stepped down as Chief Minister on July 3, paving the way for Hemant Soren, who took oath as Jharkhand's 13th CM on July 4. The swearing-in was officiated by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, with senior leaders and government officials in attendance.
The move signals a reshuffling in the state's political landscape, with the JMM-led alliance taking steps to solidify its governance structure.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trinamool MLAs' Dharna Demands Oath in House, Not Raj Bhavan
Speaker Criticizes Raj Bhavan Over Anti-Lynching Bill Stagnation
Suvendu Adhikari Questions Use of Section 144 at Raj Bhavan
Jharkhand: Raj Bhavan invites INDIA bloc leaders including JMM executive president Hemant Soren today
JMM leader Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister at 5 pm on Thursday in Raj Bhavan: Official.