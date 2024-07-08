France Faces Political Uncertainty: Macron Battles Post-Election Hung Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked his prime minister, Gabriel Attal, to stay in the role temporarily, pending complex negotiations to establish a new government after the New Popular Front (NFP) unexpectedly surged in elections, resulting in a hung parliament.

The NFP emerged as the dominant force in the National Assembly, quelling Marine Le Pen's aims to bring the far right into power. However, no faction secured a working majority, forecasting political instability just before the Paris Olympics and spooking investors about the future of the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Prime Minister Attal tendered his resignation, but Macron rejected it, citing the need for stability. The fragmented parliament complicates pushing through a domestic agenda and could weaken France's influence within the European Union. The NFP has no single leader or clear strategy on collaborating with other parties, adding to the uncertainty.

