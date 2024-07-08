Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit, Calls for Responsibility

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for politicizing the Manipur issue during his visit. Prasad emphasized the need for responsible behavior from Gandhi and efforts to reduce tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities. Gandhi visited relief camps and met with the Manipur Governor.

Updated: 08-07-2024 18:29 IST
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday criticized Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Manipur, alleging that Gandhi is attempting to politicize the sensitive issue. Prasad stressed that Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, should act with responsibility.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad remarked, "Manipur is a delicate matter. It's essential for everyone to work towards peace. Rahul Gandhi is politicizing this issue; the Lok Sabha elections are over. Manipur needs healing, and efforts should be made to bridge the gap between the Meitei and Kuki communities." He added, "The Congress created a disturbance in Parliament, preventing the Prime Minister from speaking. Rahul Gandhi should demonstrate responsibility, especially when Home Minister Amit Shah and Nityanand Rai are actively working on solutions in Manipur."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal to meet violence victims at state relief camps. He is scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and address a press conference. Gandhi's third visit since the violence underscores his commitment to the cause, according to a Congress statement on social media.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

