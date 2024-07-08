Europe Breaths Sigh of Relief as Le Pen Loses, But Challenges Lie Ahead

France's allies breathed a sigh of relief when Marine Le Pen's far-right party failed to win a snap election, avoiding the potential for the country's first far-right government since World War Two. However, analysts warn that the resultant coalition from a hung parliament could pose challenges for Europe.

Ukraine's allies, in particular, feared that a Le Pen-led administration might soften its stance on Moscow and reduce crucial military aid to Kyiv, despite her party's recent acknowledgment of Russia as a threat. The defeat of Le Pen's National Rally represents a temporary setback for far-right movements in Europe, but it also heralds a period of instability with President Emmanuel Macron facing a fragmented parliament.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief that Macron would not have to accommodate Le Pen, though concerns about the impact on European stability and Franco-German relations remain. The challenges for France and Europe ahead are multiple, including the potential for strained EU relations and complications in implementing domestic agendas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)