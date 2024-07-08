Left Menu

BJP Delhi Announces Key Appointments, Fills Key Vacancies

The BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva appointed Raj Kumar Bhatia and Vishnu Mittal to key positions in the state organization. Bhatia, a former district president, and Mittal, previously a vice-president, fill vacant leadership roles as Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat assume new responsibilities.

The BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva has announced significant appointments in the state organization's leadership on Monday. Raj Kumar Bhatia has been appointed as a vice-president, while Vishnu Mittal has taken on the role of general secretary. Bhatia, previously a district president, and Mittal, who served as a vice-president, are set to fill crucial positions.

The changes come following the recent elections of general secretaries Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat to the Lok Sabha. Malhotra is now a minister of state in the central government.

Senior party leaders indicated that Mittal's appointment aims to fill the vacancy left by Malhotra's elevation. Chandolia and Sehrawat will continue in their roles as general secretaries, according to a senior party leader.

