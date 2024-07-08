Left Menu

Biden's Firm Stance: A Battle for the White House in 2024

President Joe Biden reassured Democrats of his commitment to the 2024 presidential race, aiming to alleviate concerns about losing control of the White House and Congress. Amid internal party divisions, Biden emphasized unity and the need to defeat Donald Trump, undertaking a campaign to solidify support ahead of the elections.

President Joe Biden reassured Democrats on Monday of his unwavering commitment to the 2024 presidential race. He addressed concerns within the party about potentially losing both the White House and Congress in the upcoming November election.

'I am not going anywhere,' Biden told MSNBC after a call to the network's Morning Joe program. Despite calls from some House Democrats for him to withdraw, citing a shaky performance in a June 27 debate against Donald Trump and subsequent struggles, Biden remained firm. He acknowledged their concerns but urged the party to unify.

Biden's campaign efforts include voter meetings at churches, union halls, and other venues, alongside outreach to longtime lawmakers. This comes amid growing worries within the party about his public approval ratings and age, with Vice President Kamala Harris being viewed as his potential successor. Recent polls and internal findings indicate tightening races in key states, adding to Democrats' challenges in defending their Senate majority and recapturing the House.

