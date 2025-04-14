Left Menu

Daniel Noboa Takes Lead in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Daniel Noboa is currently leading the presidential race in Ecuador, securing over 57% of the votes with half of the ballot boxes counted. He maintains a significant lead of 15 points over his opponent, Luisa Gonzalez, in a contest anticipated to be closer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 14-04-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 05:19 IST
Daniel Noboa
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a surprising turn of events, Daniel Noboa is leading the vote count in Ecuador's presidential race. With over 57% of the vote secured and approximately 45% of ballot boxes counted, Noboa stands 15 points ahead of his rival, Luisa Gonzalez.

This unexpected lead has disrupted initial predictions of a tight contest between Noboa and Gonzalez. The data suggests that Noboa is dominating the early stages of the count, which could be pivotal in securing his presidency.

Observers had anticipated a closer outcome, but if this trend continues, Noboa may soon be declared the winner. The electoral body is expected to provide further updates as the vote count progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

