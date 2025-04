Opposition Candidate Challenges Nguema's Eligibility in Gabon's Presidential Race

In a critical challenge to Gabon's presidential race, top opposition candidate Alain Claude Bilie By Nze has raised questions about the eligibility of frontrunner Brice Oligui Nguema. Speaking to Reuters, Nze expressed concerns over the threat Nguema poses to democratic processes in the nation.

Nguema ascended to power after a coup in August 2023, ending the Bongo family's long-standing dynasty. Despite Nguema's promise to transition back to civilian rule, a new constitution did not prevent him from running, igniting debate over military influence in politics.

Nze, a former prime minister, criticized the unfair advantages enjoyed by Nguema, who maintains control over key state resources. The situation recalls past accusations against Ali Bongo of election rigging, prompting Nze to distance himself from the existing system and galvanize support for change.

